Chiranjeevi points out the benefits of dance; promises to release an unseen dance video of himself

Taking to his Twitter space, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi pointed out the importance and promised to release an unseen dance video of himself. In the Tweet, he shared a video, in which he can be seen promising about his dance video. Along with the video, he wrote, “Most of you all know my connection to Dance. Like Music, Dance too is meditative. It gives such great relief no matter what the mood. It is a great stress buster. In these stressful times we all can do with a little escape and a little dance. Happy #InternationalDanceDay”

However, in his later Tweets, he stated that his dance video will not be posted today as a respect to the late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. As a message of condolence, he wrote, “Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan's passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan”.

In a separate Tweet, he wrote, “As a mark of respect for Irrfan Khan, I will not be posting the promised video today”. It is expected that the actor will release the video some other day, in order to not disappoint his fans. On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is produced by Ram Charan and it has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

