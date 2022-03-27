Chiranjeevi posts some UNSEEN PICS with son Ram Charan to wish him on his 37th birthday

RRR star Ram Charan has turned 37 today and marking the celebration of his son's special day, Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a nostalgic post on Instagram.

The Acharya star shared two pictures with his son. One was back from Ram Charan's childhood, while the other one was from a much recent time. In both the stills, their love is highly palpable.

Sharing the photos, the star wrote, "I find it strange to wish Ram Charan on his birthday through social media. However, on this occasion fans will enjoy some pics."

Check out the post below:

Last night, his friend and RRR co-star Jr NTR hosted an exclusive birthday soiree for his buddy. The party was also attended by Akhil Akkineni, among others. Ram Charan's better half Upasana Kamineni shared some inside pics from the festivities. All the partygoers seem to have had a blast last evening.

Numerous members from the industry including Mahesh Babu and Rana Daggubati also penned birthday posts for the actor. His fans have also been dropping wishes since the morning for Magadheera star.

In the meantime, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen sharing screen time in Koratala Siva's upcoming action-drama Acharya. While Chiranjeevi will play the titular role in Koratala Siva's next, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in crucial roles. The venture has already created a lot of noise among moviegoers.

The father-son duo earlier worked together in the 2015 flick, Bruce Lee: The Fighter and, also in Khaidi No.150 in 2017. The audience is super thrilled to witness another project featuring these two.

Also Read: Birthday boy Ram Charan thanks fans for showering love on RRR