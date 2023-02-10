Chiranjeevi praises son Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu performance; Recalls when people threw eggs at him
Chiranjeevi is a proud father to son Ram Charan, who has gone global post his performance in RRR. The entire world is hailing his performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR. Recently, speaking to a Telugu chat show, the megastar heaped praises on his son and said he could have 'dominated him' but gave him a 'little leverage'.
Chiranjeevi shared that he was a little unsure about matching Ram Charan's performance in Naatu Naatu. He said, "After his performance in Naatu Naatu song in the RRR movie, I was a little unsure if I can stand beside him and match his performance.” Chiranjeevi laughed and added that since he is more experienced, he did not let his 'tension show'."
He further added, "He’s a youngster and is in full swing after RRR, but it’s okay, he gave some respect to his father. If he wished, he could have dominated me but he gave me a little leverage just because I am his dad."
After bagging the Golden Globes award 2023 for Best Original Song, the 'Naatu Naatu' song has now made earned its biggest achievement to date - the Oscar nomination. The chartbuster song, is composed by the veteran musician MM Keeravani, penned by lyricist Chandra Bose, choreographed by Prem, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj.
Chiranjeevi recalled the time when people threw eggs at him. He said that he has been showered with both flowers and eggs from the public. The incident took place during the rally of his political party. The actor thanked the people who threw eggs at him and said, "I thank those who threw eggs at me. Incidents like this will not stop me."
Upcoming films
Chiranjeevi will play the lead in director Meher Ramesh's masala entertainer Bholaa Shankar. The much-awaited drama will also see Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest, and Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, the movie has been set against the backdrop of Kolkata. The storyline for the film has been provided by Nagendra Kasi. Going by the previews of the movie dropped till now, the Megastar will be seen in a massy avatar in his next.
