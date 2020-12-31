Chiranjeevi praises Sonu Sood as he congratulates him for his book; Calls his journey inspiring

Sonu Sood’s philanthropist work during COVID 19 has left megastar Chiranjeevi super impressed. Check out his post below.

The handsome hunk Sonu Sood has added another feather to his cap as he has turned a writer. The Dabangg star has recently released his autobiography titled 'I am no Messiah'. The book has been co-written by Meena Iyer and was released early this month. And, since then the actor has been receiving love from his friends from the film industry. Several celebs, including , Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor and Amit Sadh had congratulated Sonu. Now, joining them is megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the senior actor has shared a picture while congratulating the actor. In his post, Chiranjeevi lauded the Simmba star for his commendable philanthropist work during the coronavirus lockdown and called his journey inspiring. In the photo, Sonu can be seen gifting the South superstar his signed copy of the autobiography. Alongside the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Congratulations @Sonusood on your book #IamNoMessiah You proved yet again that Heroes are made, Not born. You truly rose to the occasion & helped thousands. Your journey will surely inspire. #IAmNoMessiah in English https://bit.ly/IAmNoMessiah and Hindi.”

Replying to this, Sonu said, “Humbled to receive so much love from the most loved man. Have no words to thank you sir. All I can say is “YOU ARE THE BEST”. Will wait for your feedback once you finish reading the book. Happy reading. Love you sir.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Congratulations @Sonusood on your book #IamNoMessiah You proved yet again that Heroes are made, Not born. You truly rose to the occasion & helped thousands.Your journey will surely inspire. #IAmNoMessiah in English https://t.co/0ezggmQiLe and Hindi https://t.co/KNhVd7FnJF pic.twitter.com/zRsQSSM16y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 30, 2020

Humbled to receive so much love from the most loved man. Have no words to thank you sir.

All I can say is “YOU ARE THE BEST”. Will wait for your feedback once you finish reading the book. Happy reading. Love you sir. https://t.co/JDkpz4eL0b — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonu and Chiranjeevi will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Acharya.

Previously, the R... Rajkumar actor had showered praises on Chiranjeevi’s humble nature. He had written, “One of the nicest and the most humble actor I have worked with is undoubtedly @KChiruTweets. Love you Chiru sir.”

