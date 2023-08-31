Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan celebrate Raksha Bandhan the traditional way; see Varun Tej-Niharika's precious bond

Chiranjeevi, the megastar of the Telugu film industry is a complete family man when it comes to his personal life. When he is not busy with his shooting schedule, the veteran actor spends all his free time with his family. Especially during all the special occasions Chiranjeevi and the entire Konidela family come together to celebrate. This year's Raksha Bandhan festival was not different for Chiranjeevi, his son actor Ram Charan, and other family members, who made sure to dedicate the occasion to their sisters.

Chiranjeevi celebrates with his sisters

The Bholaa Shankar actor, who celebrated the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan with his beloved sisters, took to his official social media handles and shared a lovely video and a few pictures. "Happy #RakshaBandhan to all! Andariki Rakhi Subhakansalu," Chiranjeevi captioned his post. In the adorable video, the megastar's younger sisters Vijaya Durga and Madhavi are seen tying Rakhi to their beloved Annayya (elder brother) and performing pooja, in the backdrop of the magnificent temple of his residence. Later, the duo proceeded to seek the blessings of their loving elder brother, who showered them with love.

Ram Charan poses with sisters Sushmita, Sreeja and Niharika

Meanwhile, Sushmita Konidela, the elder daughter of megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a lovely picture with her brother Ram Charan, and sisters, Sreeja Konidela and Niharika Konidela, as they celebrated Rakhi together. "Happy Raksha Bandhan my sweetest @ALWAYSRAMCHARAN @SreejaKonidela @NiharikaKonidela" Sushmita captioned her post. In the picture, Ram Charan is seen posing with his smiling sisters after Rakhi pooja, in casual outfits with Tilak on his forehead.

Niharika and Varun Tej's precious bond

The actress-producer, on the other hand, took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture and hilarious video with her elder brother Varun Tej Konidela, to wish him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the video, Varun is seen trying to irritate his younger sister, as she sought his blessings after Rakhi pooja. "Rakshabandhan ‘2023 Swipe to see how to make the blessings stay forever!," reads Niharika Konidela's spots.

