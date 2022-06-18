Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan to Mammootty-Dulquer Salman: 5 father-son duos ruling the South film industry

The South film fraternity comprises a versatile range of actors, including several father and son duos, who are ruling the industry presently. From Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan to Dulquer Salmaan and his superstar dad Mammootty, these pairs are loved by the fans.

Recently, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan showed their magic on the silver screens in the action drama, Acharya. The movie buffs went gaga over the magnetic screen presence of the handsome duo. Similarly, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya also worked together in the 2022 flick Bangarraju. The film buffs eagerly wait to see these dynamic duos on the big screen.



Not just that, whenever they post sneak peeks from their time together on social media, the netizens shower their updates with love and admiration. On this note, let us have a closer look at these celebrity father and son pairs.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

The Acharya twain, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan never fail to impress the fans with their presence on and off the screen. During the promotions of the action drama, Ram Charan opened up about how special it was to work with the Megastar.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya

The powerful pair of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya make for an impressive duo in the films and also on social media. They are frequently seen sharing adorable posts for one another on the internet and standing by each other through thick and thin.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty

Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty are one of the most beloved fathers and son pairs in Mollywood. These two enjoy a huge fanbase and are hitting new professional milestones with their every release.

Vijayakumar and Arun Vijay

Vijayakumar and Arun Vijay recently came together for a children's drama, Oh My Dog. Arun Vijay's son and Vijaykumar's grandson, Arnav Vijay also made his acting debut with this family entertainer. The audience loved watching the three generations of actors in a single frame.

Simbu and T Rajendar

Simbu and T Rajendar are presently in the US for the latter's advanced medical treatment. As the veteran filmmaker was leaving India, he got emotional and was quoted saying to the media, "I'm going abroad only for my son Simbu."

This Father's Day we would like to wish all the fathers and sons out there and hope their bond strengthens with every passing year.

