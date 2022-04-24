Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, SS Rajamouli slay at the pre-release bash for Acharya; See pics

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan headlined Acharya is all geared up for a worldwide theatrical release on 29 April. Prior to the grand release of this much-awaited action drama, the makers organised a lavish pre-release bash which was attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan's better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, among others. While the father-son duo and RRR maker twinned in black, Pooja Hegde upped the glamour quotient in a beautiful yellow saree. SS Rajamouli was the honorable chief guest for this memorable evening.

For the unversed, the project backed by Konidela Production Company in collaboration with Matinee Entertainment has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Check out the pictures below:

This action drama has been a topic of discussion ever since its inception and the intriguing trailer of the flick has added to the excitement. This upcoming socio-political entertainer narrates the life of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, played by Chiranjeevi. Disheartened by all the corruption, he decides to fight against the Endowments Department and end this everlasting embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Mani Sharma has provided the tunes for Acharya, while cinematography has been handled by Tirru. Naveen Nooli is responsible for the film's editing.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela also recently organised a Langar Seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This was to mark the record-breaking success of the star's last release, RRR. The pictures of Upasana Kamineni Konidela at the temple went viral on social media and the netizens went gaga over the couple's simplicity.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya receives a U/A Certificate from CBFC