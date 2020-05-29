Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan posing with their better halves in THIS throwback family PIC is worth a glimpse

We have come across a throwback picture of Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi posing with their better halves which is worth a glimpse. Check it out.

Both Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have been ruling the hearts of millions for many years in the South film industry. The father-son duo has their separate fan bases and has equally proved their mettle through some brilliant performances in their movies. Not only that but Ram Charan has now tried his hands in production too and has already achieved success in this field. Needless to say, the megastar and his son share a good rapport with one another.

We have now come across a throwback picture of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan which is worth a glimpse for all of their fans. The two of them are posing for the picture with none other than their better halves themselves, Surekha Konidela and Upasana Kamineni. The best part is that the entire family is twinning in similar outfits. While Ram Charan and his father are wearing similar printed kurtas, Upasana and Surekha, on the other hand, are wearing lavender-colored sarees.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for his next movie which has been titled Acharya. The movie has been produced by none other than his son himself, Ram Charan. The action-entertainer has been directed by Koratala Siva and features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The megastar will then be seen in the Telugu remake of Lucifer that has been helmed by Sujeeth. He has one more movie lined up in which he will be collaborating with Meher Ramesh.

