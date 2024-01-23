Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan return home in private jet after attending Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Post attending the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha Konidela returned to Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as they were seen getting down from their private jet at the Hyderabad airport.

While Chiranjeevi sported a traditional shirt and lungi, Ram Charan went for more casual attire, with a white pant and a light-yellow colored shirt. Both the superstars of the Mega family certainly looked tired after their trip to the holy land of Ayodhya.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan share their experience at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Speaking about Ayodhya, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan said that this was truly an opportunity of a lifetime and a significant moment in Indian history, as the wait of 500 years has finally been fulfilled now. When asked if he wanted to give any message, Ram Charan humbly replied, “No message, I just wanted to see the consecration of Lord Ram, and I am happy to have witnessed it.”

Other Indian celebrities at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, there were also a couple of other huge names from across the country. Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan also made an appearance at the Ram Mandir and also posed for a selfie with the grand structure. Speaking about his experience of watching the sacred consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Pawan Kalyan said that it was a very emotional day for him. The Tollywood actor and politician added that tears rolled down his eyes during the consecration without his knowledge.

Superstar Rajinikanth was present at the event, as he posed for pictures with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and musician Shankar Mahadevan. Kantara star Rishab Shetty also graced the event, accompanied by his wife, Pragathi Shetty. In an interview, Rishab spoke about how this was an unimaginable dream and also thanked the success of Kantara for bringing him such an opportunity. Actor Dhanush was also seen at the Ram Mandir, briefly interacting with Rishab Shetty. Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and director Rohit Shetty also made their presence felt.

