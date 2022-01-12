Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan starrer Acharya's release date pushed due to surge in COVID-19 cases?

It is being reported that the release of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya has been delayed owing to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. The project was earlier slated to be out on 4 February. The Koratala Siva directorial marks the first collaboration between father-son pair Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

However, Acharya is not the first film whose release will be pushed due to the ongoing pandemic. Recently, makers of RRR, Radhe Shyam and Bheemla Nayak postponed the theatrical release of their ventures. It is further believed that many other films are likely to get pushed due to the same reason. Amid the current circumstances, the footfall is likely to decrease massively in theatres.

Produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, Acharya stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal as the female leads. Mani Sharma has composed the background score for the film and Tirru has handled the cinematography for the project.

In the meantime, Chiranjeevi also has Meher Ramesh's next titled Bhola Shankar lined up for release. Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia will be the female lead in Chiranjeevi’s next. Chiranjeevi will also be a part of Mohan Raja directorial Godfather.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will share screen space with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli’s much hyped project, RRR. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR takes about revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who seek revenge from the British rule well as Nizam of Hyderabad. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial will also star Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

Also Read: Sundeep Kishan flaunts his chiselled abs and toned physique in latest pics