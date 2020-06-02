Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana other family members of the megastar attacked by swarm of bees

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Upasana were attacked by bees when they were taking part in the last rights of Upasana's gandfather.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, his actor son Ram Charan, and his daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela were attacked by a swarm of bees when they were at Domakonda in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Sunday. When the Tollywood megastar family was taking part in the last rites of Upasana's grandfather Umapathy Rao, the incident occurred. A swarm of bees approached the whole family and started attacking them when they were going out of the house for the funeral procession.

Security personnel of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan covered them and Upasana, thus saving them from the bees. However, the other family members were injured by the bees as they stared stinging them rapidly. A video of the incident surfaced online and it made the rounds on social media. Upasana's grandfather Umapathi Rao is a retired IAS officer. He passed away due to age related ailments on May 27 at the age of 92. Since the arrival of his son from the USA was delayed, his last rights happened almost a week after his demise.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which also has Jr NTR. The shooting of historic film, which is based on pre-independence era, will be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. He will also play the lead actor in the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

Credits :News18

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×