Chiranjeevi & Rana Daggubati to share screen space in KS Ravindra's next project?

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor will reportedly play the lead in KS Ravindra's upcoming film. Furthermore, Rana Daggubati will be roped in as the film's other lead.

The latest news update about south megastar Chiranjeevi suggests that he will be sharing screen space with the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati. The news reports further state that director KS Ravindra aka Bobby wants to cast the two actors in his next film. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor will reportedly play the lead in KS Ravindra's upcoming film. Furthermore, Rana Daggubati will be roped in as the film's other lead. The makers of the film have not yet made an official announcement about getting Chiranjeevi and Rana Daggubati on board.

But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that these leading stars from the industry will be acting in the KS Ravindra directorial. The south superstar Chiranjeevi will next feature as the lead in the south film titled Acharya. This film is helmed by well-known south director Koratala Siva. The Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to be a film with a very powerful message. With the latest news update of Chiranjeevi and Rana Daggubati film, the fans have got very excited to see the two talented actors in the same film. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to the southern drama, Acharya.

The film's shoot has been stopped due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The makers of south films are now waiting to resume work as soon as possible. The south megastar Chiranjeevi delivered a massive hit in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and now the fans and audience members have a lot of expectations from Acharya.

