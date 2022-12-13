Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and others ask 'Where is the Party?' as they wish Venkatesh Daggubati happy birthday

F3 star Venkatesh Daggubati has turned 62 years old today on 13th December. Commemorating his special day, numerous wishes poured in for the actor on social media from both fans and members of the South film fraternity. Megastar Chiranjeevi dropped a photograph of the two on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday... Where is the Party?!!" Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja also shared a fond memory with the birthday star on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday dear @VenkyMama!! Let the happiness you spread with your screen presence expand breaking new horizons."

His Kaliyuga Pandavulu co-star Khushbu Sundar treated the netizens with some throwback pictures of the two, along with the following words, "Happpppiest birthday to my sweetest my dearest my loveliest friend ⁦⁦@VenkyMama...Sending you warm wishes for good health, happiness and success.

Venkatesh Daggubati's nephew and actor Rana Daggubati also decided to use social media to wish his uncle, "Here's the Birthday CDP Of VICTORY V Happy Birthday Chinnaanna."

Rana Daggubati was accompanied by Varun Tej who penned, "Advance birthday wishes to my dear @VenkyMama garu Wishing you love, happiness and a peaceful year ahead Delighted to launch the special birthday CDP."

Over and above this, director Surender Reddy Tweeted, "Many Many Happy returns of the day @VenkyMama garu...Have a wonderful and amazing year ahead."