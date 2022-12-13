Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and others ask 'Where is the Party?' as they wish Venkatesh Daggubati happy birthday
Take a look at the birthday wishes for Venkatesh Daggubati.
F3 star Venkatesh Daggubati has turned 62 years old today on 13th December. Commemorating his special day, numerous wishes poured in for the actor on social media from both fans and members of the South film fraternity. Megastar Chiranjeevi dropped a photograph of the two on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday... Where is the Party?!!"
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja also shared a fond memory with the birthday star on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday dear @VenkyMama!! Let the happiness you spread with your screen presence expand breaking new horizons."
His Kaliyuga Pandavulu co-star Khushbu Sundar treated the netizens with some throwback pictures of the two, along with the following words, "Happpppiest birthday to my sweetest my dearest my loveliest friend @VenkyMama...Sending you warm wishes for good health, happiness and success.
Venkatesh Daggubati's nephew and actor Rana Daggubati also decided to use social media to wish his uncle, "Here's the Birthday CDP Of VICTORY V Happy Birthday Chinnaanna."
Rana Daggubati was accompanied by Varun Tej who penned, "Advance birthday wishes to my dear @VenkyMama garu Wishing you love, happiness and a peaceful year ahead Delighted to launch the special birthday CDP."
Over and above this, director Surender Reddy Tweeted, "Many Many Happy returns of the day @VenkyMama garu...Have a wonderful and amazing year ahead."
Venkatesh Daggubati's professional commitments
On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati will be gracing the OTT platform with the much-awaited web series titled Rana Naidu. He will be seen sharing screen space with Rana Daggubati in the project which is an adaptation of the popular American crime series Ray Donovan.
Helmed by director duo Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Zessica Harison, Surveen Chawla, and Sushant Singh will essay prominent roles on the show, along with the rest.
Additionally, he will also be seen playing a crucial role in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Bollywood drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.
