Chiranjeevi reaches for the last rites of producer Narayan Das Narang in Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi was papped as he reached for the funeral of Narayan Das Narang. The actor will pay his respects at the last rites which are expected to begin in the afternoon at 4 PM. Prominent personalities from Tollywood will reportedly attend the funeral in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi also paid his tribute to the late producer through his Twitter handle as he said Narang has created a niche for himself with his expertise, unmatched experience and commitment. "He always stood by his words and will remain a stalwart in the film distribution sector."

Take a look at Chiranjeevi's pics here:

Previously, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna were also spotted arriving at the Narang's funeral. More celebs from the Telugu film industry are expected to attend the funeral and pay their last respects.

Narayan Das Naryan passed away today morning at the age of 76 after suffering from age-related ailments. well-known distributor, producer, and head of the Telugu Film Chamber Of Commerce. He co-founded the Asian Cinemas chain of multiplexes. In association with leading stars of Tollywood, he set up popular multiplexes like AMB Cinemas, AVD Cinemas and AAA Cinemas in partnership with Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun.

