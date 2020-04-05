#MyCoronaStory
Chiranjeevi REACTS to Mahesh Babu opting out of Acharya; OPENS up on Ram Charan's role in the film

Reports started doing rounds that Ram Charan is looking forward to rope in Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu to play the cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.
There was a strong buzz recently in the south film industry that Ram Charan is looking forward to rope in Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu to play the cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Later, reports started doing rounds that Mahesh Babu rejected the offer due to issue of remuneration. However, megastar Chiranjeevi has rubbished the reports stating that Mahesh Babu was never considered for the role. IB Times quoted Chiranjeevi, "I wonder how Mahesh's name popped out in this. I mean Mahesh respects me a lot. I like him too. He is like my son. But he was never considered for that role." 

Later, it was speculated that Ram Charan is considered for the cameo role as Mahesh Babu rejected the offer. Reacting to the same, the Megastar further added, "Koratala Shiva wants Charan for that role. But he is busy with RRR. We don't know whether he can allocate dates for our film. That will purely depend on the understanding between Rajamouli and Koratala Shiva. We have to wait and see. It is not a guest role but a reasonably lengthy one."

Also Read: Ram Charan extends support to PM Narendra Modi; Urges people to light candles at 9 pm on April 5th 

Acharya has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film recently hit the headlines after Trisha walked out of the film due to creative differences. Reports, Kajal Aggarwal has been approached for the same but no official confirmation has been made yet. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva. 

Credits :IB Times

