Chiranjeevi reacts to Ram Charan's scope of winning Oscars for RRR: 'Proud moment for me'
Jr NTR and Ram Charan nominated under Best Actors at Oscars 2023 for RRR
Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the grand release of his upcoming film GodFather and is currently in Mumbai for promotions. The megastar along with Salman Khan attended the press conference in Mumbai. During the event, Chiranjeevi reacted to Ram Charan's scope of winning the Oscars as Best Actor for RRR.
Reacting to Ram Charan's being listed for winning Best Actor at the Oscars, Chiranjeevi said, "It's a proud moment for me. I am really happy. These days should come and it was agony back then. And it is not because of Charan only. It is a collective effort. Director Rajamouli tried to hit the bull's eye and get the attention. It even has the probability of Oscars, it's a really proud moment for me."
According to Variety's Oscars 2023 prediction list, RRR has been nominated in two categories. The predicted list also shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan nominated under Best Actors. However, the final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be announced and will be out in the coming months.
Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the periodic film, which not only took the Indian box office by fire but even western media is going gaga over it.
