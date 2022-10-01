Chiranjeevi reacts to Ram Charan's scope of winning Oscars for RRR: 'Proud moment for me'

Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the grand release of his upcoming film GodFather and is currently in Mumbai for promotions. The megastar along with Salman Khan attended the press conference in Mumbai. During the event, Chiranjeevi reacted to Ram Charan's scope of winning the Oscars as Best Actor for RRR.

Reacting to Ram Charan's being listed for winning Best Actor at the Oscars, Chiranjeevi said, "It's a proud moment for me. I am really happy. These days should come and it was agony back then. And it is not because of Charan only. It is a collective effort. Director Rajamouli tried to hit the bull's eye and get the attention. It even has the probability of Oscars, it's a really proud moment for me."