Chiranjeevi recalls fond memories with Sivaji Ganesan on his birth anniversary; Shares throwback PIC with him

Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan shared their throwback photos with Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan and remembered him on his birth anniversary.

Yesterday marked the birth anniversary of late legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and recalled memories with him by sharing a throwback photo with him. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, shared a still from the film Thevar Magan, where he shared the screen space with Sivaji Ganesan. He shared the photo and remembered Sivaji on his birthday. Several other celebrities too, shared the photos of Sivaji.

Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote on his Twitter space, “Remembering the Legend #NadigarThilagam #SivajiGanesan Gaaru on his birth anniversary.” Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, stated that Sivaji Ganesan will live forever in the hearts of Tamil people for many generations. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya, directed by Koratalla Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, while Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo.

Kamal Haasan has two films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Indian 2 directed by Shankar. The film has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies, while Siddharth will be seen playing a key role. He also has a yet to be titled film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is touted to be a political thriller and it is expected that the makers will come up with other official announcements soon. The film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films.

