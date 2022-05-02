Chiranjeevi recalls ‘humiliating’ Delhi trip amid Hindi row, says Telugu cinema has ‘overcome discrimination’

While the language debate continues in the country, reputed actor Chiranjeevi has recalled an unfortunate and ‘humiliating’ incident for the South Indian film industries at an awards function. He also credited SS Rajamouli’s massive successes like Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and RRR for breaking language barriers and making them proud.

Recently, Brut took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video where an emotional Chiranjeevi was seen delivering a speech during a pre-release event of his latest film Acharya. In his address, the actor recalled the time in 1988 when he went to Delhi with Naga Babu to receive a National Award for his film Rudraveena. The film was honoured with the Nargis Dutt Best Feature Film Award on National Integration.

Chiranjeevi continued that ahead of the event, they were having tea when they saw big posters on the wall showcasing the history and grandeur of Indian cinema. He recounted that there were photos of Prithiviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, and so on, with notes describing and praising their body of work.

He continued, "And we thought they would also talk about South Indian cinema in such great detail. But they just showed a still image of MGR (M G Ramachandran) and Jayalalithaa dancing. They described it as South Indian cinema. And Prem Nazir, who played a hero in a record number of films in the history of Indian cinema, they showed his picture and that was it," Mr Chiranjeevi said, teary-eyed.

Chiranjeevi then mentioned reputed actors like Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, N T Rama Rao, A Nageswara Rao and Sivaji Ganesan, who did not find mention at all.

"They were demigods to us. And there were no pictures of them. For me, it was humiliating. I felt very sad. They projected only Hindi cinema as Indian cinema. And they dismissed other industries as regional language cinema. They didn't even bother to acknowledge its contribution," he said.

Take a look at Chiranjeevi’s speech:

Chiranjeevi went on to praise and credit movies like Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, which got massive pan-India success and brought pride to Telugu cinema. “After so many years, today I feel so proud, I can thump my chest. Our industry proved that we are no longer a regional cinema. Telugu cinema has removed these barriers and become part of Indian cinema. Everyone is amazed at our success. We have overcome the discrimination. Thanks to Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR," Chiranjeevi expressed.

Chiranjeevi’s speech comes days after a heated Twitter exchange between Kannada actor Sudeep Sanjeev and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. While the former stated that Hindi is not India’s national language, the latter countered and asked why South-Indian films were being dubbed in Hindi. This led to a huge debate on Twitter, with netizens and politicians speaking out.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi's mother, Ram Charan's wife Upasana, Varun Tej & mega family watch Acharya in theatres