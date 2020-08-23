  1. Home
Chiranjeevi receives a precious birthday gift from Mohan Babu and it will leave you stunned; Take a look

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture of customised art bike that he received from Mohan Babu on his birthday. Check it out below.
Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 65th birthday on August 22 and fans across the world showered him with best wishes on social media. Many celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and others took to Twitter and wished Sye Raa star with lovely birthday messages. The actor’s fans made sure to trend the hashtag #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi’ since Friday. “Wishing THE MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir (sic),” Jr. NTR wished Chiranjeevi on Twitter. 

The Acharya star also received a special and precious gift from his close friend and actor Mohan Babu. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture of customised art bike that he received from Mohan Babu on his birthday. Isn't it such a beautiful gift? Meanwhile, speculations were doing rounds that Mohan Babu has been approached to play an antagonist in Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva's upcoming film Acharya. However, no official word regarding the same was made by the makers of the film. 

Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu took social media by storm with a kiss picture. The actors left everyone stunned as they buried their differences and hate for each other at an event of the Movie Artists Association in Hyderabad. Mohan Babu also joked about their verbal past fight as Chiranjeevi kissed him on his cheek. 

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also thanked his fans as he was overwhelmed on receiving wishes from across the country. He tweeted, "Also want to thank each and everyone of you for your warm and beautiful wishes on my birthday. Heartened and humbled by your love.This love is all that has made my life and is my greatest fortune. Thank you once again." 

Check out Chiranjeevi's latest tweets below: 

