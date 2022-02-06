Chiranjeevi recovers from COVID-19; Is back to work and in action; See PHOTOS

Megastar Chiranjeevi who had tested COVID-19 positive has fully recovered. The Sye Raa actor took to Twitter and shared that he has tested negative and is back to work.

He posted a few photos from the sets of Mohan Raja's Godfather and wrote, "Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!".

One can see in the photos, Chiranjeevi is engrossed in a serious conversation with director Mohan Raja on the sets of their upcoming magnum opus. The other photo sees him sitting with actors, directors, and producers on the sets. The Mohan Raja directorial Godfather is backed by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Check out Chiranjeevi's post below:

Tipped to be a high intense political actioner, the regular shooting of Godfather kickstarted last month in Hyderabad.

Cinematography is by Nirav Shah, while the in-form music director SS Thaman renders soundtracks. Suresh Selvarajan is the art director. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing the flick, Konidela Surekha is the presenter.

For the unversed, Godfather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer that featured Mohanlal in lead. Nayanthara will be seen playing an important role too.

Also Read: PICS: Nayanthara spotted leaving in her car post shoot of Chiranjeevi's Godfather in Hyderabad