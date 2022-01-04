Chiranjeevi refuses to be called 'Industry Head' of Tollywood

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest and respectable actors in Tollywood. Every minor crisis from the industry is addressed by him. He is the first celeb to respond to any kind of difficulties that hit the Telugu film industry, be it during COVID times, financial help, or MAA Elections.

Recently, he attended a charity event and stated that he no longer wants to be addressed as the 'industry head'. The actor said, "Please do not call me the 'industry head' anymore. I will be there for my movie industry people. But, I do not want these titles anymore. I think it is better to be a responsible person than to be called a bigwig."

Chiranjeevi also added that even without titles, he continues to do good work and help whoever is in need at any time. He also said that he can't take responsibility for little thing industry as it is not significant to him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of Acharya. Co-starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde in a cameo, Acharya is releasing on 4 February 2022.

Other than Acharya, he also has Bholaa Shankar with Meher Ramesh, Mohan Raja's Chirus153, and Bobby's Chiru155 in the pipeline.

