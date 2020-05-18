Chiranjeevi relives old vacation with wife and compares his ‘Joyful’ and ‘Jail’ full holidays; Check PHOTO

Taking to his Instagram space, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi shared a photo of his old vacation along with his wife.

Taking to his Instagram space, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback photo and how he recreated the situation amid lockdown for COVID-19 along with his wife. The photo is proof that he would have taken a nostalgic ride by browsing through some of his old photos. Of late, the actor has been sharing many throwback photos and videos on his social media accounts. He joined social media recently and stated that he did so to be in touch with his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the main heroine. Meanwhile, it was reported earlier Ram Charan, who is bankrolling, will be seen as a naxalite and he will appear in the film for about 30 minutes. Some reports also suggest that Ram Charan has approached his friend to play an important role in the film. While there has been no confirmation on either of the reports, it would be huge news if the reports turn out to be true.

Earlier, Trisha was roped in to play the female lead. However, she walked out of the film citing creative differences. After she walked out of the film, Kajal was auditioned for the role and she took to her social media space to confirm her starring in the film. It is to be noted that the makers have not yet officially revealed the title. While talking during an event, Chiranjeevi accidentally revealed the title.

