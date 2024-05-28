Chiranjeevi remembers legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in emotional note on his 101st birth anniversary

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as NTR was nothing short of an icon for many in Andhra Pradesh. Through his film and political career, NTR has left behind a legacy that many dream of. As a result, the legendary figure has possessed a fan following that has stood the test of time. One among them is also Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has shared several fond moments with NTR.

On NTR’s 101st birth anniversary, Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note and paid a fitting tribute to the cinema legend.

Megastar Chiranjeevi shares picture with NTR on his 101st birth anniversary

Sharing a picture from the sets of one of his films, Chiranjeevi remembered NTR and made a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “The fame of some is immortal. NTR is an example for future generations.”

Remembering the legend, the Megastar continued, “Remembering Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao today, I think the Bharat Ratna award is a fitting tribute to his services in public life. I hope that the Central Government grants this long-standing wish of the Telugu people.”

Chiranjeevi’s bond with NTR

Despite coming from different film families, the one thing that has remained common in the Telugu Film Industry is the camaraderie between various actors. NTR was already a mammoth entity in Telugu cinema when Chiranjeevi was emerging as a star and there have been several instances where the two have shared some fond moments.

Jr. NTR’s visit to the NTR Ghat

NBK visits NTR Ghat

Devara actor Jr. NTR and the grandson of NTR, visited the NTR Ghat to pay his respects to his grandfather on his birth anniversary. NTR appeared emotional as he was accompanied by his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Meanwhile, NTR was one of the most influential figures in Telugu cinema and a leading actor with more than 300 films to his name. Not only that, he was also the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, where he left a significant mark.

