Chiranjeevi remembers NT Rama Rao on birth anniversary with heartfelt note; Tollywood celebs pay tribute

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao aka Sr. NTR is a legend in the Telugu film industry. Today, the legendary actor's 100th birthday is being celebrated and Telugu celebs and fans are pouring in their heartfelt tributes to the thespian. On that note, Chiranjeevi also remembered the legendary actor & penned a heartfelt note on his birthday anniversary.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and penned a note to remember the late NT Rama Rao on his 100th birth anniversary. The actor wrote,

The man of the age who will forever be in the hearts of the Telugu people, the sovereign of the Navarasa acting, the self-respect of the Telugu people, the crown of the Telugu nation's glory, Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. This is my solid tribute to the occasion of the birth anniversary of a great man."

Ram Pothineni, Lakshmi Manchu and other celebs also paid tribute to NT Rama Rao on his birthday anniversary with special notes and pics. Check it out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi next has a lineup of movies including he also has Bholaa Shankar with Meher Ramesh, and Bobby's #Chiru155 in the pipeline. He is currently busy shooting for Lucifer's remake, Godfather with Mohan Raja. The film features Salman Khan in a special cameo role.

The film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Satyadev Kancharana will be seen in a pivotal role. Music is composed by SS Thaman.

Also Read: NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna flaunts fierce avatar in new poster released on NT Rama Rao's birth anniversary