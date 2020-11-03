Chiranjeevi to resume shoot for Koratala Siva's Acharya after Sankranti 2021?

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the cast and crew of the much awaited drama Acharya will resume shooting only after Sankranti 2021.

The latest news reports about the upcoming film Acharya is that the lead star Chiranjeevi has agreed to resume the filming work after Sankranti 2021. The news reports earlier on stated that the makers of the Chiranjeevi have made some changes to the film's script. There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the cast and crew of the much awaited drama Acharya will resume shooting only after Sankranti 2021.

The news reports about Acharya state that director Koratala Siva made a few changes to the script of the highly anticipated Chiranjeevi starrer, as he had time in his hands. The lockdown period reportedly gave the filmmaker an opportunity to add some interesting elements to the story line. The upcoming film Acharya will also feature actor cum producer Ram Charan. The news reports state that the RRR actor will feature in an extended cameo. The upcoming drama titled Acharya will reportedly revolve around a strong social message.

The makers have not yet announced what the social message will be, but the fans and film audiences are very excited about the upcoming film. The news reports further go on to add that the southern megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen as the lead in the upcoming remake of Vedalam. There is strong buzz in the south film industry that National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will feature in the film as the lead actor's sister.

Credits :tollywood net

