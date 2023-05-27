Chiranjeevi returns from Bholaa Shankar shoot in Switzerland; Pooja Hegde slays casual look at airport

Chiranjeevi got clicked at Hyderabad airport, on Saturday morning. The megastar returned to Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar. He shot for the film in Switzerland with Tamannaah Bhatia and the team. Pooja Hegde also got clicked at Mumbai airport and totally nailed her casual look.

Chiranjeevi opted for a basic look in jeans and a black shirt, paired up with comfy shoes, and a hat on his head. The actor also wore a bag around his waist for the travel look. He wrapped up the shoot of a special song number from Bholaa Shankar with Tamannaah Bhatia in Switzerland. A few days ago, even the F3 actress was clicked at the airport after her shoot of Bholaa Shankar as well.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in the lead role. She is playing the role of the megastar's sister in the film. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment, Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. Mahathi Swara Sagar is a music composer.

Check out Chiranjeevi's airport video here:

Pooja Hegde papped at Mumbai airport

Pooja Hegde was also clicked at the Mumbai airport. The actress drove our midweek blues far away with a stunning casual ensemble. She gave us all kinds of fashion inspo with her casual attire in blue flared jeans paired up with a pink crop top. She made the outfit stand out with accessories like bracelets, a chain around her neck, and a luxe bag. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. The Beast actress also obliged selfies with fans at the airport.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released on Eid. The film also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh and Siddharth Nigam. Ram Charan also played a cameo in the film.

Next up, she is on board as the female lead in the upcoming film SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Sreeleela and music is composed by S Thaman. The title announcement of his much-awaited film will be made on Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's birth anniversary, on May 31

