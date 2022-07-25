Chiranjeevi reveals as Aamir Khan asks why he chose Salman Khan not him for a cameo role in GodFather

Chiranjeevi attended the pre-release event of Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya's film Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad. The megastar launched the Telugu trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday. Speaking at the event, Aamir Khan thanked Chiranjeevi for the gesture. He also said that he’d like to return the favour by working on one of his projects if there’s an opportunity. The Bollywood actor also went to ask why he didn’t approach him for a cameo but went for Salman Khan in his upcoming film, Godfather.

Chiranjeevi laughed and replied, The character didn’t need someone with heart and brain, but needed someone for their physicality, and that’s why we went with Salman."

Recently, Aamir Khan organized a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad. The screening was also attended by SS Rajamouli, actor Nagarjuna, his son Naga Chaitanya and Pushpa director Sukumar. The megastar got teary eyed and hugged Aamir after watching the movie. Chiranjeevi praised the movie and called it an “emotional journey”.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya & Aamir Khan clicked as they promote Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad

The Advait Chandan directorial will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who will be seen playing a key role in the film. He will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in the film. It will finally hit the silver screens on the 11th of August, 2022.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is playing a mighty role, while Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara will be seen in a crucial role in Godfather.