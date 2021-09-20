Chiranjeevi REVEALS he ‘prayed’ for Sai Pallavi to decline ‘Bhola Shankar’: Felt extremely happy

Sai Pallavi will be starring alongside Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming Telugu release ‘Love Story’. The makers decided to organize a grand pre-release launch of the film considering the film will be hitting the screens next Friday. Several superstars including and Chiranjeevi attended the event. Naga is starring alongside Aamir Khan in a pivotal role in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Both of them have finished shooting for the film. Sai Pallavi stars in a leading part alongside Naga in ‘Love Story’. During his speech, Chiranjeevi heaped praises about the actress and recalled when he saw her for the first time.

According to a report in Gulte, Chiranjeevi said, “Varun Tej showed me a video and asked how he did it but Sai Pallavi caught my attention. She is a beautiful actress”. Sai was considered to play Chiranjeevi’s sister’s role in the upcoming venture Bhola Shankar. The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Vedhalam’. Sai declined the part and the makers later roped in Keerthy Suresh for the same. Speaking about the same Chiranjeevi said, “When my team told me that they are approaching Sai Pallavi, I prayed that she should not accept the film. Thankfully, she declined the offer and felt extremely happy about the same.”

Citing her reasons for declining the film Sai said, “Sir, I always have a fear about doing remakes and that’s the only reason for declining the offer.” Chiranjeevi acknowledged the same and mentioned, “I want to prove myself as a dancer by acting with you. I want to work with you as your romantic interest but not as your brother.”

