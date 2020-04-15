Chiranjeevi REVEALS his upcoming film Acharya will have a strong social message

Chiranjeevi revealed during an interview that his upcoming film Acharya with Korotala Siva will have a strong social message.

Talking with an English daily during an interview, Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed that his next film Acharya will have a strong social message, yet it will not be preachy. He further revealed that the film will have a socio-political message and it will show a man’s struggle to conserve natural resources. He also added that the film will have all commercial aspects that would be expected of a Koratala Siva directorial. Acharya will have Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Earlier, south star Trisha Krishnan was roped in to play the female lead. However, the 96 actor walked out of the film citing creative differences. After Trisha walked out, Kajal Aggarwal was auditioned by the makers for the role and the Indian 2 actor confirmed her role in the film while having an interaction with fans on social media. It is to be noted that the makers have not yet officially launched the title. Chiranjeevi, while talking during an event, revealed it accidentally.

The makers approached Tollywood star Mahesh Babu to play an extended cameo, but the actor opted out of it. Now, new reports suggest that Ram Charan will play the cameo and he will appear in the movie for about 30 minutes. Some reports also suggest that Ram Charan has approached his friend to play an important role in the film. It is to be noted that the film is being produced by Ram Charan.

Credits :123Telugu

