Chiranjeevi REVEALS the reason behind choosing young directors for his next films

Chiranjeevi, who will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya, revealed the reason behind choosing young directors for his next films.

We all know that Chiranjeevi has been actively involving in talks with many of his fans during this lockdown period using his social media pages. He also answered many questions and gave lot of interviews via social media. In one such interaction, the megastar stated that his next films will be with Sujeeth, Meher Ramesh, Bobby and others. The pattern that we see in this choice of directors is that, all of these are young with not much of experience.

Chiranjeevi was asked in an interview as to why has he been choosing young directors for his movies. Chiru said that he was in a process of re-inventing himself and stated that the best way to do so is by associating with young directors who could show him better and in a new way. Meanwhile, he will be next seen in Acharya. The Koratala Siva directorial will have Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. While the film’s title has not yet been officially launched, Chiru revealed it accidentally while taking part in a ceremony. The film’s producer and Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan will play the cameo in Acharya and he will appear in the movie for about 30 minutes. Some reports also suggest that Ram Charan has approached his friend to play an important female role in the film. It is to be noted that two top actors of the south namely Mahesh Babu and Trisha Krishnan walked out of the film citing creative differences.

