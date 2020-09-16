  1. Home
Chiranjeevi REVEALS the secret behind his latest ‘urban monk’ look; Watch VIDEO

Taking to his Instagram space, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a video, where his makeup artists can be seen applying a bald cap on him.
83216 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 06:08 pm
Megastar Chiranjeevi took over the internet a couple of days ago with his new photo. In the photo, Chiranjeevi was seen in a bald avatar and he captioned it “#UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk”. The photo received huge attention, and his son and Tollywood superstar Ram Charan too replied to the photo. He wrote, “Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just see???” After the photo went viral and fans wondered if it would be his new look for his upcoming film, the actor has finally revealed the secret.

Taking to his Instagram space, Chiranjeevi shared a video, where his make-up artists were seen applying a bald cap on Chiranjeevi to turn him into an ‘urban monk.’ Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Thanks to all the technicians of the industry who can make any look believable. Salute the magic of cinema! (sic).” It goes without saying that this video is now making the rounds on social media with his fans sharing it across all platforms.

Thanks to all the technicians of the industry, who can make any look believable. Salute the magic of cinema!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, and Ram Charan will be making an extended cameo appearance. He also has the Tollywood remake of Lucifer in his kitty. Ever since the film was announced, speculations and reports about the film’s crew have been making the rounds on social media. However, an official word about the film’s cast and crew is yet to be made by the makers.

