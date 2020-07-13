Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Are makers in talks with Keerthy Suresh, Kiara Advani for key role opposite Ram Charan?

Ram Charan, who is bankrolling the film, will be seen as a Naxalite and he will appear in the film for about thirty minutes.

It is well known that Kajal Aggarwal will be romancing Chiranjeevi on-screen in his next film Acharya. Earlier, Trisha was roped in to play the role. She was replaced by Kajal after she opted out of the film owing to creative differences. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers of the film are having talks with Keerthy Suresh and Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan. An official announcement on it is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier last week that popular anchor Anasuya has been approached for a special song in the film. Mahesh Babu was approached to play a cameo role in the film. But the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor denied the role due to unknown reasons. Ram Charan, who is bankrolling the film, will be seen as a Naxalite and he will appear in the film for about thirty minutes. Some reports also suggest that Ram Charan has approached his friend to play an important role in the film.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has two mega budget films from the South in her kitty. While her role in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe was officially announced by the makers, reports suggest that she will be seen as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaaru Paata. Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. After Acharya, megastar Chiranjeevi will start working for the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

Credits :Indiaglitz

