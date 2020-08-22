Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Celebrities and fans REACT to the first look & motion poster of the megastar’s film

After the first look poster and the motion poster of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya was released on social media, fans of the megastar and celebrities lauded it on Twitter.

The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya took to social media and released the film’s first look and motion poster to mark the megastar’s 65th birthday. As soon as the motion poster came up online, it took over the internet with fans and celebrities lauding the intriguing BGM and impressive visuals. Directed by Korata Siva, the film has music by Mani Sharma. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the leading lady and it is produced by Ram Charan.

Sharing the motion poster, actor Sudheer Babu wrote, “Can't wait for the Mega Comrade #Acharya looks intense. Looking forward sir @sivakoratala”. Director Bobby wrote on the micro blogging website, “Loved the first look of #Acharya. Waiting to see the Blockbuster combination of @sivakoratala garu & Megastar @KChiruTweets #Manisharma BGM is just awesome! https://youtu.be/vQ3cW6EJu1E Wishing the entire team ALL THE BEST!”. Varun Tej, on the other hand, shared the poster and wrote, “Love ittt!!”

Can't wait for the Mega Comrade #Acharya looks intense. Looking forward sir @sivakoratala https://t.co/DhmRzDlB40 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 22, 2020

In the poster, what we see is a rear view of Chiranjeevi with a red scarf and yellow kurta. In the backdrop, what we see is a lot of people approaching him. It is expected that the shootings of films will be resumed soon. According to the latest reports, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya have decided to cut down on budget as the pandemic and lockdown came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry. It is to be noted that about 40 per cent of the film’s shooting has been finished.

