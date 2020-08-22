Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Celebrities and fans REACT to the first look & motion poster of the megastar’s film
The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya took to social media and released the film’s first look and motion poster to mark the megastar’s 65th birthday. As soon as the motion poster came up online, it took over the internet with fans and celebrities lauding the intriguing BGM and impressive visuals. Directed by Korata Siva, the film has music by Mani Sharma. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the leading lady and it is produced by Ram Charan.
Sharing the motion poster, actor Sudheer Babu wrote, “Can't wait for the Mega Comrade #Acharya looks intense. Looking forward sir @sivakoratala”. Director Bobby wrote on the micro blogging website, “Loved the first look of #Acharya. Waiting to see the Blockbuster combination of @sivakoratala garu & Megastar @KChiruTweets #Manisharma BGM is just awesome! https://youtu.be/vQ3cW6EJu1E Wishing the entire team ALL THE BEST!”. Varun Tej, on the other hand, shared the poster and wrote, “Love ittt!!”
See the Tweets here:
#Acharya First Look pic.twitter.com/WURK8EOI35
— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 22, 2020
Love ittt!!#Acharya #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/znX7YYnaid
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) August 22, 2020
Loved the first look of #Acharya.
Waiting to see the Blockbuster combination of @sivakoratala garu & Megastar @KChiruTweets. #Manisharma BGM is just awesome ! https://t.co/yli41kdFgG
Wishing the entire team ALL THE BEST!!@DOP_Tirru #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/Eg01SMxSwh
— Bobby (@dirbobby) August 22, 2020
Can't wait for the Mega Comrade #Acharya looks intense. Looking forward sir @sivakoratala https://t.co/DhmRzDlB40
— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 22, 2020
#Acharya
Boss @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/PIdVrokF00
— Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) August 22, 2020
Megastar #Chiranjeevi next #Acharya first look Poster .. pic.twitter.com/cZAml2pv0b
— Sunny Max (@suunymaxi) August 22, 2020
Annayya@KChiruTweets #Acharya https://t.co/rHNFd4umPk
— Rajesh Bolleddu (@RajeshBolleddu) August 22, 2020
#Acharya First Look Motion Poster #Megastar Chiranjeevi #KajalAgarwal #KoratalaSiva
Summer2021 Release pic.twitter.com/KpFRVwnVGB
— Ajin Km (@ajin_km) August 22, 2020
Waiting for this movie
A Comrade's Quest for Dharma !#Acharya Motion Poster with @PawanKalyan Voice Over #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/PBoo7Vna2w pic.twitter.com/ccBNyhVizz
— Venky (@Venky27697558) August 22, 2020
Megastar Back to his Strong Zone
"Commercial Cinema"
Eagerly waiting to see "MASS BOSS"#MegastarChiranjeevi #Acharya #KoratalaSiva pic.twitter.com/Vu7fpf7G6P
— JulaYi Kiran (@JulayiKiran1) August 22, 2020
Also Read: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Motion poster with intensive goosebumps inducing BGM unveiled
In the poster, what we see is a rear view of Chiranjeevi with a red scarf and yellow kurta. In the backdrop, what we see is a lot of people approaching him. It is expected that the shootings of films will be resumed soon. According to the latest reports, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya have decided to cut down on budget as the pandemic and lockdown came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry. It is to be noted that about 40 per cent of the film’s shooting has been finished.