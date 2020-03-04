Chiranjeevi’s Acharya First look to be unveiled on THIS DAY? Find out

Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya will have its first look released on March 9. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is one of the most expected movies of Tollywood.

It is well known that the next film of Chiranjeevi has been titled Acharya. Though the makers have not revealed the title officially, the mega star himself revealed it accidentally, while he was at a promotional event of the film, O Pitta Katha. Now, media reports suggest that the film’s official first look will be unveiled on March 9th. Though, the makers have not made any official announcements yet, this news is all over the internet and fans of the actor have been sharing it across all social media platforms.

The film is helmed by Koratala Siva, and Sonu Sood will also be seen playing one of the prime characters in the film. Extravagant sets are erected in Kokapet for the film’s shooting. Reports emerged stating that the first leg of the schedule will go on till Sankranthi. Popular south actor Trisha will be seen romancing the megastar on-screen. The film is expected to be a political action thriller.

If the reports are to be believed, fans of the megastar will get to see Chiranjeevi doing some daredevil stunts and action sequences will be power packed in the upcoming south drama. News reports also suggest that the Koratala Siva directorial will narrate the story of a middle-aged Naxalite who transforms into a reformer for the society. Some reports also suggest that Chiranjeevi will be seen as a rebel, who starts a movement against the Endowments Department, with respect to the misuse of funds for the temples.

Credits :123Telugu

