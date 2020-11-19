Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Kajal Aggarwal to join the sets of the Koratala Siva directorial?

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is touted to be a social drama, with Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

For the first time after her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, South star Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get back to work. Buzz is that the newly wed will be joining the sets of her upcoming film with Chiranjeevi titled Acharya on December 5. She has been keeping her fans and followers entertained with her photos from the wedding and the honeymoon in Maldives. Now that she is all set to join the shooting soon, it will not be long for her fans to see her on the big screens.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is touted to be a social drama. Earlier, the makers roped in Trisha Krishnan to play the female lead. However, she walked out of the film citing to creative differences. Later, Kajal was auditioned for the role and brought on board the film. The film made the headlines recently after Chiranjeevi’s covid test came out falsely positive. Chiranjeevi took to his social media later and clarified that he had to get himself tested before joining the sets of Acharya and the result was faulty.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi looks dapper in formal suit as he is spotted during Samantha Akkineni’s talk show; See PHOTOS

After getting three negative results, it was announced that the actor did not contract the virus. Meanwhile, other than Acharya, Kajal also has in her kitty, two Tamil films. She will be seen as one of the leading ladies in Brinda master’s debut directorial titled Hey Sinamika. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. She will be seen playing a key role in Indian 2, which has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×