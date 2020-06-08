Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Makers to cut down on budget of the Koratala Siva directorial amid the ongoing crisis?

It is expected that the makers of Chiranjeevi's Acharya will start the shooting of the film after cutting down on the budget.

At a time when the whole world is gripped with the fear of Coronavirus pandemic, India has planned to lift the lockdown in a phased manner. It is expected that the shootings of films will be resumed soon. According to the latest reports, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya ave decided to cut down on budget as the pandemic and lockdown came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry. It is to be noted that about 40 percent of the film’s shooting has been finished.

About the film’s first look poster, several media reports came up with various speculations on the release date. It was expected to be released on the occasion of Ugadi, the makers did not release it on that day. Later, it was speculated that the poster will be released on April 3, which happened to be the auspicious day of Sri Rama Navami. However, the makers are yet to come up with an official date for the release of the first look poster.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will also have Sonu Sood in a key role. Earlier, south star Trisha was roped in to play the female lead in the film. However, the Paramapadham Vilayattu actor walked out of the film citing creative differences. Later, Kajal Aggarwal was auditioned and selected for the role. Kajal, while having an interaction with her fans on social media, confirmed her role in the film. After Acharya, Chiranjeevi has the Tollywood remake of megahit Malayalam film Lucifer.

