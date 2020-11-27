Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Makers of the Koratala Siva directorial to confirm the second female lead next week

Earlier reports suggested that the makers held talks with Keerthy Suresh and Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan.

It is well known that Kajal Aggarwal will be romancing Chiranjeevi on-screen in his next film Acharya. Earlier, Trisha was roped in to play the role. She was replaced by Kajal after she opted out of the film owing to creative differences. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers of the film will confirm the second leading lady for the film, who will be romancing Ram Charan on screen.

Earlier reports suggested that the makers held talks with Keerthy Suresh and Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan. An official announcement on it is yet to be made. Meanwhile, it was reported earlier last week that popular anchor Anasuya has been approached for a special song in the film. Mahesh Babu was approached to play a cameo role in the film. But the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor denied the role due to unknown reasons. Ram Charan, who is bankrolling the film, will reportedly be seen as a Naxalite and he will appear in the film for about thirty minutes.

Some reports also suggest that Ram Charan has approached his friend to play an important role in the film. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. After Acharya, megastar Chiranjeevi will start working for the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. It was reported that the film will have Suhasini Maniratnam playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film’s Tollywood version.

