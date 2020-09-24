Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Megastar CONFIRMS Ram Charan to play a key role in the Koratala Siva directorial

The makers have not yet revealed Ram Charan’s role in the film. Reports suggested that he will be seen in an extended cameo, which will have a huge impact on the film’s story.

By now, we all know that Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. At a time when we are expecting to know more details about the film, Chiranjeevi has confirmed during an interview that Acharya will have Ram Charan in a key role. While we don’t know for sure what will be Ram Charan’s role in the film, earlier reports suggested that he will be seen in an extended cameo, which will have a huge impact on the film’s story.

“My wife Surekha has often expressed her desire to see us both together on-screen and I don’t know if we would ever get the chance if we let this opportunity go. I even spoke to SS Rajamouli and explained to him why this is important for me,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India. It is reported that Ram Charan’s dates for his upcoming film RRR with SS Rajamouli, clashed with Acharya’s dates. Acharya, touted to be a social drama, has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda posts a special VIDEO on the 50th birthday of his mom; WATCH

Initially, the film had Trisha as the leading lady. But she opted out of the film citing to creative differences. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also has in his kitty, the Telugu remake of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer helmed by VV Vinayak. On the other hand, Ram Charan will be next seen in RRR directed by SS Rajamouli, which also stars Jr NTR in a key role.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×