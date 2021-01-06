  1. Home
Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Megastar shares VIDEO of temple town set of the Koratala Siva directorial; Watch

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and shared a video of the sets of his upcoming film Acharya.
Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and shared a video of the sets of his upcoming film Acharya, where a whole temple town has been constructed. Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi expressed how he was unable to keep himself from putting up the video. As soon as the video came up online, fans took to the comments section and lauded the makers for constructing such a massive set for the upcoming social drama.

The shooting of the film started earlier last month and Chiranjeevi made the headlines after announcing that he tested positive for COVID 19. However, he underwent a retest, where it was revealed that the earlier test was faulty and he had not contracted the virus. Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, while Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo role.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the makers had roped in Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. However, she opted out of the film owing to creative reasons. Photos of Ram Charan from the sets as he visited the cast and crew surfaced online, where the RRR actor was seen interacting with the crew members. As Kajal Aggarwal joined the sets of the film last month after her wedding, she was welcomed by Chiranjeevi. Kajal was accompanied by her husband Gautam Kitchlu. They both were welcomed by the megastar. It is expected that more details about the film will be revealed soon by the makers.

