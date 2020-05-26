Chiranjeevi’s Acharya release date postponed to Sankranti 2021? Find out

The makers of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's next film Acharya are planning to postpone the film's release to Sankranti 2021.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya’s shooting was brought to a halt after the imposition of lockdown for COVID 19. Now, new reports have emerged stating that the makers are planning to postpone the film’s release to Sankranti 2021. Talking about the film, Chiranjeevi had earlier stated that the film will have a strong social message, yet it will not be preachy. He further revealed that the film will have a socio-political message and it will show a man’s struggle to conserve natural resources.

Since the film is directed by Koratala Siva, it is expected that Acharya will have some commercial aspects. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady. Earlier, south star Trisha Krishnan was roped in to play the female lead. However, the 96 actor walked out of the film citing creative differences. After Trisha walked out, Kajal Aggarwal was auditioned by the makers for the role and the Indian 2 actor confirmed her role in the film while having an interaction with fans on social media.

It is to be noted that the makers have not yet officially launched the title. Chiranjeevi, while talking during an event, revealed it accidentally. Now that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao granted permission to resume with the shootings of films, it can be expected that the makers will start the film’s shooting soon. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the lead actor in the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer, which had Mohanlal as the lead actor. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film had Manju Warrier as the leading lady. Tovino Thomas played a cameo role in the film.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×