Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu tests COVID positive; Says he will take it as an opportunity to help others

Actor and host Naga Babu, who is Megastar Chiranjeevi's younger brother, took to his social media space and revealed that he has tested positive for COVID 19. Yesterday, Naga Babu took to his Instagram space and wrote that he will take this as an opportunity to help fellow beings by donating his plasma after recovering from the virus. He added that he is staying positive to fight Coronavirus. Media reports suggest that Naga Babu is under home quarantine as per doctor’s advice.

Sharing the news, he wrote on his Instagram space, “An Infection doesnt always has to be a Suffering, You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow Beings". Tested Covid-19 +ve. Will Scuffle & Strife through this and Will be a Plasma Donor.” As soon as he posted the message, his fans took to the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery.

It should be noted that SS Rajamouli, who tested positive for the Coronavirus, also donated his plasma after recovering from the virus. On the work front, Naga Babu has been regularly appearing in TV shows for a popular Telugu channel. He recently did an interview program with his daughter, Niharika Konidela, who got engaged in a private ceremony. It is expected that she will tie the knot this year.

