Chiranjeevi’s film with director Koratala Siva titled Acharya? Find Out

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy lead star Chiranjeevi will be seen in director Koratala Siva upcoming film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the film with Chiranjeevi in the lead is titled Acharya. There is no confirmation yet from the makers of the film. But, news reports suggest that the Chiranjeevi starrer has been titled Acharya. The south megastar Chiranjeevi last featured in the magnum opus, called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was helmed by Surender Reddy. The south film performed well at the box office.

The south film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had released in multiple languages like, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The fans and film audience were very excited about the film. The fans gave the film a thundering response at the box office. Right from the film's first look to the trailer, the audience members have loved every bit of the mega budget film. The fans of the south megastar are looking forward to see Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva's film. The south star Chiranjeevi will reportedly play a double role in the film by director Koratala Siva.

The film is expected to be a political action thriller. If the reports are to be believed then, the film audience will get to see the lead star doing some dare devil stunts and action in the upcoming south drama. News reports also suggest that the Koratala Siva directorial will revolve around the story of a middle-aged Naxalite who transforms into a reformer for the society. The lead character, according to reports, starts a movement against the Endowments Department, with respect to the misuse of funds for the temples.

