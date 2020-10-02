Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer: Akula Siva roped in as writer for VV Vinayak directorial?

The Mollywood version of Lucifer had Mohanlal as the lead actor and it marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

It is well-known that Megastar Chiranjeevi will join hands with director VV Vinayak for the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be started after his ongoing project Lucifer is wrapped up. Now, a new piece of news has surfaced, stating that Lucifer will have Akula Siva as the dialogue writer. However, an official update on this has not yet been made by the makers.

VV Vinayak is currently in the process of fine-tuning the script and he is giving it a final touch. So, it looks like the team has just begun pre-production work of the film. Sometime back, it was reported that the film will be rolled out in February 2021. The Mollywood version had Mohanlal as the lead actor and it marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. It turned out to be a blockbuster venture and it had Tovino Thomas and Prithiviraj playing extended cameos, while Manju Warrier was seen as the leading lady.

In the film’s Tollywood version, Rahman will be seen reprising the role of Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist. Some reports suggest that Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda will be playing extended cameo, reprising Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas’ role in the film. According to media reports, Bollywood’s music directors Ajay-Atul will score the music. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the film’s cast and crew.

Credits :The Times Of India

