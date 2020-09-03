Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer Remake: Makers to not start the film's shooting until February 2021?

The makers of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, which is the Tollywood remake of super hit Malayalam film Lucifer will start the shooting only after February 2020.

We all know that Megastar Chiranjeevi and director VV Vinayak are all set to join hands yet again after a couple of years for the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Now, while fans are waiting to know more updates about the film, it is being reported that the makers have no plans to start the film before February 2021. Apparently, the makers have urged the cast and crew to keep themselves free after February 2021.

Fans are desperately waiting to know more updates about the film. VV Vinayak is currently in the process of fine-tuning the script and he is giving it a final touch. So, it looks like the team has just begun pre-production work of the film. The original version had Mohanlal as the lead actor and it was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It turned out to be a megahit blockbuster venture and it had Tovino Thomas and Prithiviraj playing extended cameos, while Manju Warrier was seen as the leading lady.

As far as the film’s Tollywood version is concerned, reports suggest that Rahman will be seen reprising the role of Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist. Some reports suggest that Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda will be playing extended cameo, reprising Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas’s role in the film. According to media reports, Bollywood’s music directors Ajay-Atul will score the music. While no official announcement has been made on the film yet, these reports are making Chiranjeevi fans go gaga.

Credits :The Times Of India

