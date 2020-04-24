Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika rubbishes rumours of her marriage with Prabhas

Talking in an interview, Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika opened up and rubbished the wedding rumours with Prabhas.

While reports were surfacing online that Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika might get married with Baahubali actor Prabhas, Niharika, during an interview with an online portal denied those allegations stating that no such talks were going on in her family. While fans of Tollywood were waiting for an official word to know about Prabhas’ wedding, this news has come as a huge disappointment. The news was, however, denied by Prabhas too, in one of his interviews.

It is to be noted that Chiranjeevi had also issued a statement a couple of years back regarding the news. In his statement, he mentioned that Niharika's family wants her to concentrate on her career for now and that they are not planning for her wedding any time soon. Niharika made her Telugu film debut in 2016's Oka Manasu and she has acted in a Tamil film Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. She has also starred in several web-series. Niharika's brother Varun Tej is also an actor.

It is well known that Prabhas received more than 6000 marriage proposals after the release of his super hit film Baahubali. However, he rejected all of them as he was busy with his career. Now, everyone is curious about Prabhas' wedding as he has firmly rejected the dating rumours with his co-star from Baahubali, Anushka Shetty. Prabhas was last seen in pan Indian movie Saaho. He will be next seen in the yet to be titled film with Pooja Hegde. Reports claim that the film might be titled Jaan.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Telugu Samayam

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×