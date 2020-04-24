X
Chiranjeevi’s Real Man Challenge: Vijay Deverakonda says he is still being treated as a child at his home

Taking to his Twitter space, Vijay Deverakonda stated that he is still being treated as a small child at his home after he was challenged by director Koratala Siva for the real man challenge.
It is well known that Chiranjeevi has challenged many celebrities from Tollywood and Rajinikanth from Kollywood to be the real man. Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda too got challenged for the same. However, the actor stated that he is still being treated as a child at home and that if he performs any chores, it will only double up his mom’s chores. He, however, stated that he will share a video of how he has been spending quarantine time.

Started by Chiranjeevi, the challenge reached Vijay Deverakonda through Tollywood director Koratala Siva. Sharing a video of himself performing various household chores from vessel cleaning to floor mopping, Koratala Siva challenged Vijay Deverakonda to be the real man by performing chores at home. This challenge was accepted by several celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan to name a few. Chiranjeevi has also challenged Kollywood superstar to perform the chores.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover. The film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Koratala Siva, on the other hand, will be directing Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya. The film’s shooting has been brought to a halt after the imposition of lockdown for COVID-19.

