Chiranjeevi’s Tollywood remake of Lucifer to get famed duo Ajay Atul as music composers?

When it was announced that Chiranjeevi is all set to play the lead role in the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer, it took over the internet like a wildfire. The original version had Mohanlal as the lead actor and it was directed by Molywood sensational actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. It had Manju Warrier as the leading lady while Vivek Oberoi played the main antagonist. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas played extended cameo in the film.

While it is not know who will direct the Tollywood version of lucifier, hearsay has that Rana Daggubati will appear in an extended cameo in the film. Now, according to a new report, the Tollywood version of Lucifer will rope in Bollywood’s sensational music directors Ajay Atul to score the music. While no official announcement has been made on this yet, the news has made Chiranjeevi fans go gaga. It is to be noted that the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya tried to rope in the music director duo to compose music for the film. But it did not happen due to unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will also have Sonu Sood in a key role. Earlier, South star Trisha was roped in to play the female lead in the film. However, the South queen actor walked out of the film citing creative differences. Later, Kajal Aggarwal was auditioned and selected for the role. Kajal, while having an interaction with her fans on social media, confirmed her role in the film.

