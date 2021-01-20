Chiranjeevi’s Tollywood remake of Lucifer: S Thaman starts composing music for the gangster flick

S Thaman took to his Twitter space and shared a photo of Megastar Chiranjeevi while revealing that he has started composing music for Lucifer's Tollywood remake.

When it was announced that Chiranjeevi is all set to play the lead role in the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer, it took over the internet like wildfire. The original version had Mohanlal as the lead actor and it was directed by Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. It had Manju Warrier as the leading lady, while Vivek Oberoi played the main antagonist. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas played extended cameo in the film.

While fans were waiting to hear more updates regarding the Tollywood remake, music director S Thaman has now revealed that he has started composing music for the film. He also expressed how honored he was to compose music for a film starring Chiranjeevi as the lead actor. Revealing the news, he wrote on his Twitter space, “A biggest dream for Any Composer It’s My Turn to Show My love towards Our #BOSS Shri #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets gaaru & My dear brother @jayam_mohanraja Here we begin our musical journey for #lucifer (TEL) God bless”.

See the post here:

A biggest dream for Any Composer It’s My Turn to Show My love towards Our #BOSS Shri #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets gaaru & My dear brother @jayam_mohanraja

Here we begin our musical journey for #lucifer ( TEL ) !! Godbless pic.twitter.com/Sktc0auRsi — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 20, 2021

Directed by Mohanraja, there are several reports that are making the rounds on social media regarding the film’s cast and crew. Hearsay has that Rana Daggubati will appear in an extended cameo role in the film. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The film’s shooting is going on at a brisk pace. It is expected that more updates regarding the film will be made by the makers soon.

