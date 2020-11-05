Chiranjeevi’s upcoming remake of Vedalam to have a Bollywood actor as the villain?

The latest buzz in the film industry is that makers of the much awaited Chiranjeevi starrer are looking forward to casting a Bollywood actor as the villain.

The southern megastar Chiranjeevi will reportedly essay the lead role in the upcoming remake of Vedalam. The latest news reports state that the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor will be essaying the role originally played by popular actor Thala Ajith. Now, the latest buzz in the southern film industry is that makers of the much awaited Chiranjeevi starrer are looking forward to casting a Bollywood actor as the villain. The news reports about Vedalam's remake states that the makers are very keen on having a Bollywood actor essay the role of the villain.

On the work front, south superstar Chiranjeevi is looking forward to wrapping up the shoot of his highly anticipated drama called Acharya. The film will feature Chiranjeevi in the lead. The news reports state that the upcoming film will also feature actor cum producer Ram Charan in an extended cameo. The film is helmed by well known south director Koratala Siva. The fans and followers of the lead actor were delighted to see the first look poster of Acharya which was unveiled some time back.

The news reports about the upcoming film Acharya also state that the film will revolve around a strong social message. The makers have not yet revealed the film's central theme. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching Chiranjeevi on the big screen. The makers announced that the team of Acharya will resume shooting from November 9.

