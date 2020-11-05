  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming remake of Vedalam to have a Bollywood actor as the villain?

The latest buzz in the film industry is that makers of the much awaited Chiranjeevi starrer are looking forward to casting a Bollywood actor as the villain.
11818 reads Mumbai
Chiranjeevi’s upcoming remake of VedalamChiranjeevi’s upcoming remake of Vedalam to have a Bollywood actor as the villain?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The southern megastar Chiranjeevi will reportedly essay the lead role in the upcoming remake of Vedalam. The latest news reports state that the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor will be essaying the role originally played by popular actor Thala Ajith. Now, the latest buzz in the southern film industry is that makers of the much awaited Chiranjeevi starrer are looking forward to casting a Bollywood actor as the villain. The news reports about Vedalam's remake states that the makers are very keen on having a Bollywood actor essay the role of the villain.

On the work front, south superstar Chiranjeevi is looking forward to wrapping up the shoot of his highly anticipated drama called Acharya. The film will feature Chiranjeevi in the lead. The news reports state that the upcoming film will also feature actor cum producer Ram Charan in an extended cameo. The film is helmed by well known south director Koratala Siva. The fans and followers of the lead actor were delighted to see the first look poster of Acharya which was unveiled some time back.

The news reports about the upcoming film Acharya also state that the film will revolve around a strong social message. The makers have not yet revealed the film's central theme. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching Chiranjeevi on the big screen. The makers announced that the team of Acharya will resume shooting from November 9. 

(ALSO READ: Team of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya to resume its shoot from November 9)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :thehansindia.com

You may like these
Meher Ramesh took three years to work on the Telugu remake of Vedalam starring Chiranjeevi?
Sai Pallavi to essay Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming Telugu remake of Vedalam?
Trisha Krishnan to feature alongside Chiranjeevi in KS Ravindra's remake Vedalam? Find Out
Team of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya to resume its shoot from November 9
Chiranjeevi to resume shoot for Koratala Siva's Acharya after Sankranti 2021?
Koratala Siva makes changes to the script of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya?
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement