Chiranjeevi, Samantha, and other stars wish Allu Arjun on completing 20 years in the industry

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in the country who has been hailed as a pan-Indian sensation post the incredible success of Pushpa. He has been a household name for a long time now even though he confines himself to only Telugu language films. The star recently took to his social media handles to post a note thanking the film fraternity and his fans for completing a successful 20-year stint in the industry. The actor who made his debut in the year 2003 with the film “Gangotri”, posted the following “Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed and have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am because of the love of the audience, admirers, and fans.. Gratitude forever.”

Chiranjeevi and other industry stalwarts join in wishing Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s post has been received with much love from fans and his colleagues from the industry. Among the many wishes pouring in all from all corners of the film fraternity, the biggest wish came from none other than megastar Chiranjeevi. The heartfelt note from Chiranjeevi takes a walk down memory lane from Allu Arjun’s childhood to his current standing as a superstar. Chiranjeevi goes on to end the note by saying,” Delighted 2 see how U carved a niche & grown as a Pan India Star, as an Icon Star! Wishing U scale greater heights in years 2 come & win many more hearts!” Other celebrities who joined in on wishing Allu Arjun on his special day were actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and singer Armaan Malik. A special note also appeared on Twitter from Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao, who happens to be the director of Allu Arjun’s debut film as a hero, making it all the sweeter.

Allu Arjun's response to fans and well-wishers



Allu Arjun took the sincere love coming in from the film fraternity and thanked all those who wished him. He is currently busy preparing for the sequel to pan Indian blockbuster Puspa titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2. The film is touted to be one of the biggest films to have been produced in the country in terms of production budget and storytelling ambitions. Fans are all geared up for the second chapter of Pushpa in the year he celebrates his 20th year in the industry. The film also co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Sai Pallavi as per the latest reports.

